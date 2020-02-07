|
DUNCANVILLE - Angie Lee Branch, age 90, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away January 31, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Jermaine Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020