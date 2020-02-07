Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Angie Lee Branch Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Angie Lee Branch, age 90, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away January 31, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Jermaine Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020
