1/
Angilo Falls Tunnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angilo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angilo Falls Tunnell
Reform - Angilo Falls Tunnell, age 71, of Reform, AL passed away August 30, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight 6 – 8 PM, September 1, 2020 at the funeral home.MASKS ARE REQUIRED DUE TO THE COVID 10 PANDEMIC.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tina Ann Tunnell; her parents, brothers, Manley, James, Johnney B., Junior, Jack, Chasley, Hersley and Joe David and sisters, Genell Perry and Diana Marie Falls.
Survivors include her husband, I. B. Tunnell; daughter, Lorinda Lynn Connell (Jeff); son, Roy Tunnell (Vanessa); brothers, Dewey and Charlie Falls; sisters, Mary Sue Taylor, Coraleene Falls-Duncan, Paula Woolbright, Karon Dale Falls and Vanessa Pate, five grandchildren, Tanya Connell, Kayla Tunnell, Stacy Tunnell, Zackrey Connell and Kory Tunnell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Angilo was born June 14, 1949 in Alabama to the late Grady Falls and Louella Rigsby Falls. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Gordo, AL and a retired employee of Coral Industry.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Tunnell, Zackrey Connell, David Tunnell, Rodney Woolbright, Leroy Tunnell and George Tunnell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved