Angilo Falls Tunnell

Reform - Angilo Falls Tunnell, age 71, of Reform, AL passed away August 30, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight 6 – 8 PM, September 1, 2020 at the funeral home.MASKS ARE REQUIRED DUE TO THE COVID 10 PANDEMIC.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tina Ann Tunnell; her parents, brothers, Manley, James, Johnney B., Junior, Jack, Chasley, Hersley and Joe David and sisters, Genell Perry and Diana Marie Falls.

Survivors include her husband, I. B. Tunnell; daughter, Lorinda Lynn Connell (Jeff); son, Roy Tunnell (Vanessa); brothers, Dewey and Charlie Falls; sisters, Mary Sue Taylor, Coraleene Falls-Duncan, Paula Woolbright, Karon Dale Falls and Vanessa Pate, five grandchildren, Tanya Connell, Kayla Tunnell, Stacy Tunnell, Zackrey Connell and Kory Tunnell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Angilo was born June 14, 1949 in Alabama to the late Grady Falls and Louella Rigsby Falls. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Gordo, AL and a retired employee of Coral Industry.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Tunnell, Zackrey Connell, David Tunnell, Rodney Woolbright, Leroy Tunnell and George Tunnell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store