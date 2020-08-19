DECATUR - Anita Gail Buchanan (nee, Pendleton), passed away peacefully in her home in Decatur Alabama Friday, August 14, 2020.

Anita was born in Fayette Alabama June 13, 1962. She was a 1980 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High, Northport, Ala. She dearly loved marching band a won a coveted award in middle school for most accomplished band student in three years. She actively supported various animal rescues and ASPCA. Anita was loved by all who met her and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Pendleton in March, 2020

Anita is survived by her beloved mother, Mary Ann Johnson of Decatur; and special friends, Greg, Amy and Peyton Hightower and Rob and Valerie Povey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or the no-kill animal shelter of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store