Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann F. Bigham


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann F. Bigham Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ann F. Bigham, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 18, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth James Bigham; and brother, Frank Fortino.
Survivors include her husband, James Bigham; son, Don Bigham (Mary); daughters, Shirley Atkinson (Byron) and Debbie Frank; daughter-in-law, Annette Bigham (Kenneth); sister, Carol Pasquale; grandchildren, Nina, Leon, Nicholas, Crystal, Shannon and Tiffany; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was a sweet and feisty firecracker. She lived a happy, healthy and long life. She knew how to have fun and was 100% Italian which meant she took no "stuff" from anybody. We were all lucky to have had her for so long and she will be missed by so very many.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now