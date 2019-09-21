|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Ann F. Bigham, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 18, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth James Bigham; and brother, Frank Fortino.
Survivors include her husband, James Bigham; son, Don Bigham (Mary); daughters, Shirley Atkinson (Byron) and Debbie Frank; daughter-in-law, Annette Bigham (Kenneth); sister, Carol Pasquale; grandchildren, Nina, Leon, Nicholas, Crystal, Shannon and Tiffany; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was a sweet and feisty firecracker. She lived a happy, healthy and long life. She knew how to have fun and was 100% Italian which meant she took no "stuff" from anybody. We were all lucky to have had her for so long and she will be missed by so very many.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 21, 2019