|
|
CARROLLTON - Ann Jones Gates, age 71, of Carrollton, Ala., died May 18, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton with Bro. Tommy Smothers officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service in the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Charlie Gerald Gates; two sons, John Wayne Gates (Robin) and Marty Gerald Gates (Kerry); five grandchildren, Brian Gates, Courtney Gates, Samuel Gates, Charlie Gates and Zachary Gates; three sisters, Nan Elliott, Diane Cowart (Billy) and Jeanette Swain (Bill); three brothers, Bobby Jones, Bubba Jones (Donna) and Sonny Johnson (Nancy); sister-in-law, Rubye Gates Bain; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann was born September 3, 1948 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late James Frank Jones and Willie Lucille Duncan Jones. She was a member of Springhill Baptist Church and was employed by the Pickens County Herald.
Ann will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for her infectious smile and contagious laugh. She touched the lives and hearts of so many and was a friend to all who knew her.
A special thank you to longtime family friend, Doug Sanders, Dr. Mohommad Azam and the ICU nurses at DCH.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. (STJUDE.ORG)
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020