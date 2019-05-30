TUSCALOOSA - Ann Luker Windham, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went to be with Jesus on May 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Milton Luker and the late Eleanor James Luker Hall on July 6, 1939. Ann graduated from Vigor High School in 1957 and received a certificate in Radiologic Technology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1960.

Ann married Thomas Allen Windham in 1961. She is survived by two daughters, Malisa Hester of Birmingham and Shirley Jay (Chuck) of Northport. She is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth Jett of Mobile; and an angel daughter, Judy Perkins of Birmingham; and other relatives.

Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She loved encouraging others and making them feel special and included. She was a great listener and was known for giving wise advice. She was also recognized for a gift of laughter and loved to dance.

Her greatest joy was her daughters. She enjoyed spending time with them and helping them with whatever they were experiencing. She had a nurturing spirit that attracted many.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Services follow at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Pallbearers will be Randy Reynolds, Frank Presley, Scott Windham, Gary Stone, Kevin Windham and Kenny Windham.

Honorary pallbearers include the nurses at Morning Pointe of Tuscaloosa and especially the nurses in the Memory Care Unit at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. They were more like angels, than nurses. We would also like to thank Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations The . Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary