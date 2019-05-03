EDGEMOOR, S.C. - Ann Main Overby, age 82, of Edgemoor, S.C., died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Robin Johnson House in Dallas, N.C.

Ann was born on April 26, 1937 in Buhl, Alabama to the late Velo Sanders and Pearl Drummond Burroughs. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill, S.C. Ann was an elementary school teacher for almost 30 years and retired from the Rock Hill School District in 2000. She was very active in sports all of her life enjoying tennis, softball, bowling and in later years was an avid golfer. Ann also loved flowers, gardening and children. Ann lived a life of service by playing the piano on Sundays at the Meadow Haven nursing home in Rock Hill for 30 years. She also volunteered at the Hope House of Rock Hill, S.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Cecil Lockwood Main, Jr. and James William Overby; three brothers, Judd Burroughs, William Burroughs (Bunny) and James Burroughs (Rev); four sisters, Nita Henderson, Mae Killingsworth, Lib Canady and Layne Hayles.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Stacy Main of Charleston, S.C. and Stan Overby and wife Karin of Greenville, S.C.; two daughters, Holly Main Eury and husband David of Clover, S.C. and Linda Bumgarner and husband Randy of Columbia, S.C. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jimmy Hinson, Joann Grant, Katelyn Overby, Courtney Rabon, Joshua Eury and Riley Main; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Charlie, Will and Andrew.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill, S.C.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, Mantua, Ala. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that all flowers sent be addressed to Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South, 6100 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 or memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way Dr., Dallas, NC 28034 or -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2019