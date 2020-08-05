1/
Ann Mason Atkins
1939 - 2020
COLUMBUS, MISS. - Ann Mason Atkins, age 81, of Columbus, Miss., and formerly of Aliceville, Ala., passed away August 3, 2020 at her residence. Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private service at Dogwood Chapel in Aliceville, Ala. with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rufus Mason and Verbon Atkins; son, Joseph Mason; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherrill Culpepper and husband, Glynn; five grandchildren, Ashley Burns (Tom), Jody Mason (Beth), Victoria Culpepper, Sarah Margaret Dyess (Reed) and Chase Elmore (Kate) and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Burns.
Ann was born April 23, 1939 in Alabama to the late J. M. Clark and Julia Totherow Clark. She was a member of Aliceville First United Methodist Church and the Director of the LLL Club at First National Bank of Central Alabama.
Honorary pallbearers are Harold Tucker, Tommy Russell, Sammy Johnson, Bobby Pritchett, Billy Totherow, David Totherow, Steve Totherow, Jack Totherow and members of the LLL Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville First United Methodist Church Music Department, P.O. Box 409, Aliceville, AL 35442.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
