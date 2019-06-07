|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Ann Watson Lee, born January 26, 1931, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Holt United Methodist Church with Gary Lee and Wayne Wyatt officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Lee; infant daughter, Annie Mae Lee; parents, Lee Perry and Opal Watson; sisters, Freda Cummings and Bonnie Upton.
She is survived by three children, Gary Lee (Debbie), Rhonda Copple (Rodney), and Byron Lee (Ann); six grandchildren, Elaine White, Laurie Koester (Tony), Kristen Turner (Michael), Nikki Porter, Ruth Harmon (Coleman) and Elizabeth Porter; eight great-grandchildren, Allie Brooke, Andy, Aulton, Emery, Adrian, Oakley, Whitley and Aurora; sister, Mollie McKenzie; sisters-in-law, Joyce Snow and Anna Lee; brother-in-law, Robert E. Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ann was born and raised in Commerce, Texas before moving to Tuscaloosa. She met Thomas at Perry Business School and the two were married Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 1949. She retired from Woodruff & Associates after more than 30 years of service. She had been an active member of Holt United Methodist Church since 1967, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, in various children's ministries, and on multiple committees. She served as Secretary for many years for the United Methodist Women's District, and was a volunteer at the Tuscaloosa Community Soup Bowl. Ann was affectionately known as MaMa by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many children she loved and ministered to.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Caring Days Adult Day Care, Holt United Methodist Church, Barbara Dutton, Judy Hannah, Karen Crossley, Jimmy Standifer and Tom Hammonds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, Caring Days Adult Day Care, or Bone Camp Children's Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019