TUSCALOOSA - The family of Lenorah Anna Johnston Williams is saddened to announce her transition to spirit on Thursday April 11, 2019. She was 84 years old, and was at home with family and pets.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Frank Thomas Wells Williams; and her eldest son, Frank Allen Williams.
She is survived by her brother, Hewitt Johnston; son, Carl Henry Williams, daughter, Anna Claire Williams; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Williams-Murphy, Kristi Williams McCraw, and Allen Wells Williams; and great nephew, Tony Dell 'Orfano. She had five great-grandchildren: Joseph, Kaleigh, Brandon, Trace and Graham.
"Miss Anna" was born on September 15, 1934 in Pickens County, Alabama. Her father died when she was young. She and her brother were raised by their mother, Lera Maude Appling Johnston. She earned a Master of Arts in Library Science from the University of Alabama in the late 1960's and was the Librarian at Cottondale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County for 26 years. She touched, and was touched by, the lives of many students over the years. Her lifelong passion for reading, learning, and teaching never ended. She had several other work interests, including assisting with dissertations of Doctoral candidates, and serving as a personal assistant to Dr. James E. McLean, in the College of Education at the University of Alabama. She was the primary caregiver for her mother following the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease for over 10 years.
In her later years, she served as an assistant to, and subsequently was, the Librarian of Reform Public Library in Reform, Alabama.
Although she was a resident of Tuscaloosa for most of her life, she was able to move to her family's farm in Palmetto, Alabama and live there for 17 years following her mother's death. The last two years she has been back in Tuscaloosa.
Miss Anna was a member of Unity Center of Tuscaloosa for over 30 years. She thrived on the intellectual stimulation as well as the spiritual growth and exploration she made with that congregation.
Miss Anna has been assisted for the past 11 years by David Bailey, her personal caregiver. His value to our family has been immeasurable. We love and thank you for all you did for our mother over the years. You petted and doted over her like no one else ever had in all her years, and she loved you very much.
Infinite love is expressed to Dena Pearson, Arrianna Cummings, Mary Ann Pearson, June and Boone Cummings, Chip Cummings, and Harrison Cummings. They have been great support to both Miss Anna and her daughter over the past two years.
Special love and gratitude is also expressed to August Lavender, CJ Mills, and the staff of Nails and Spa who have made her feel beautiful and special by their attention to her appearance.
Other treasured family and friends are: Pastor Sonja Mathis, Vic Ferguson, Dr. Jamie Johnson, Kate Skelton, Joyce Ferguson, Hazel Smith, Julia Johnston, Helen Carden, Margaret Wiggins, Greg and Faith Alexander, Ron Cameron, Dr. Jerry Hart, and Unity Grove TLC. Her daughter is grateful to the UAB Geriatrics Clinic and Dr. Andrew Duxbury.
Miss Anna had made the decision to be an Anatomical Donor to The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and so, instead of a funeral, there will be a memorial service held on September 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to: Unity Center of Tuscaloosa (Suite 1102, 519 Energy Center Blvd, Northport, AL 35473), Alabama Public Radio (PO Box 870370, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487), or Alabama Public Television (Suite 400, 2112 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2019