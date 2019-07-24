Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Anne Barrett Moore Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Anne Barrett Moore, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 21, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Memory Chapel, with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lillian Barrett.
Anne is survived by her husband, Robert Moore; and son, Jeff Moore (Vicky).
Anne valued simplicity, and was an avid reader. She and Robert had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.MemoryChapelFuneralHome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 24, 2019
