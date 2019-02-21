TUSCALOOSA –Anne Mae "Bunny" Shirley McNeff, age 101, of Tuscaloosa, died February 13, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.

Graveside services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen City Cemetery, with Pastor Lanier Nail officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Mrs. McNeff was preceded in death by her parents, James Searcy Shirley and Katherine Pinson Shirley of Sumter County; her husband, J.C. McNeff; son, Dr. Joe McNeff DMD of Foley, Ala.; daughter, Shirley McNeff Hartselle of Mobile, Ala.; and sisters, Louise Shirley Becker Charnock, Katherine Shirley Dowling and Addie Shirley Hoole.

She was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zimri Shirley of Tuscaloosa, and Dr. and Mrs. Hamet Pinson of Geiger, Ala.

She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Maridy McNeff Troy PhD (David) of Cullowhee, N.C. and Dr. Linda McNeff DVM of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Chris Giordano (Kelly), Dr. Carey Murphy PhD, Jess Murphy (Elizabeth), Kate McNeff Kimball (Kevin) and Ryan McNeff; great-grandsons, Shaun Murphy, Philip Judson Murphy, Honor Kimball, Anders Kimball and Whitson Kimball; and special nieces and nephews, Kathy Becker Barr, Emily Coleman Moore, Billy Dowling and Jimbo Dowling.

Mrs. McNeff was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Chief Tuskaloosa Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the George Reade Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists, and the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and earned her teaching degree from Livingston State Teachers College, now the University of West Alabama. She worked for the University of Alabama Libraries for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She loved quilting, crocheting and traveling to Virginia, Arizona and New Mexico.

Heartfelt thanks to Patricia Scott, Mattie Jefferson, Geneva Ray, and Anne Hughes for their years of faithful and loving care, and to Hospice of West Alabama.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tuscaloosa, Hospice of West Alabama or the First United Methodist Church.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2019