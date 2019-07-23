Home

Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist of Demopolis
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist of Demopolis
Anne Pace Jones


1931 - 2019
Anne Pace Jones Obituary
DEMOPOLIS - Anne Pace Jones, age 87, of Demopolis, Alabama, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.
Born in Demopolis, Alabama, on October 2, 1931, to Malcolm and Nell Pace, Anne was a witty, intelligent woman, beloved by her many friends. Anne attended Massey Draughon Business College and worked at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery before marrying Lloyd Jones in 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary just prior to her passing. Always the life of the party, Anne enjoyed socializing with friends and was an active participant in local bridge and study clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, Malcolm Jr.
Anne is survived by her husband Lloyd; her sons, David (Michele) and Mike (Amy); and her grandchildren, Preston (Laura), Chris, Matt and Emmi; as well as her dear sister-in-law, Ann Fleming.
The Funeral Service will be held at First United Methodist of Demopolis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will commence at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama via their web site at https://hospiceofwestal.com/ or by check to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 (205-523-0101).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019
