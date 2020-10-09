Anne Stacy Land
Dorothy Anne Stacy Land, age 87, of Tuscaloosa entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020 at Regency Assisted Living Center. Those she leaves behind marvel at her warmth, kindness, and hospitality, as well as the many roles she played in her church and her community.
"She was the nicest person I ever knew," said long-time close friend Madelyn Jones. "If I was all bogged up about something, I'd talk to Anne, and she would listen – and then I would be all smoothed out."
Anne was born December 27, 1933 to George Harper Stacy and Lillian Pearl Bolling Stacy of Centreville. She is survived by her son, Charles Michael Land of Worcester, MA, her daughter, Nancy Land Seyfried of Tuscaloosa; two granddaughters, Kelsey Anne McFadden (Jayson) of Tuscaloosa and Carly Elizabeth Seyfried of Islamorada, Florida; and two great grandsons, Colton and Callan McFadden. She is preceded in death by her parents and four older siblings: George Stacy, Jane Ward, Bobby Stacy, and Jack Stacy.
Anne was raised in Centreville, AL, and graduated from Bibb County High School. During her time at BCHS, she was both a cheerleader and a Maid of Cotton. She later earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Montevallo.
She married and moved to Tuscaloosa where she pursued her career as a Residential Marketing Specialist with the Alabama Power Company. "We said she was the 'light of Alabama Power,'" said long-time co-worker and friend Brenda Randall. "She was always smiling and ready to help. She was always there for people."
Following her retirement, she found joy in volunteering with the Alabama Power's Company's retiree group, The Energizers and with Druid City Hospital. She also delivered Meals on Wheels and was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (now Grace Presbyterian). When Assumption College, where her son teaches, began sending mission students to Tuscaloosa after the tornado of 2011, the legend of "Mama Land" reached as far north as New England.
"She always greeted us with a warm smile and made us feel welcomed," said Amy Logue, who chaperoned five Assumption trips. "I'm so grateful to her for opening her home to us. … I will never forget her amazing dessert, teaching her to play [the group game] Mafia, celebrating her 80th birthday and just sitting there enjoying her company and smile."
The person who coordinated all the Assumption mission trips, Vincent Sullivan-Jacques, never met Anne, but likely felt like he knew "Mama Land" from his interactions with students after the trip. "She welcomed the Assumption students like she was their mother as well. Each time that I did post interviews with students, they went on and on about how loving, caring and hospitable she was."
Anne never met a stranger and was known for her kind, sweet spirit. Longtime neighbor Linda Knowles remembers the sausage rolls she made and delivered to friends every Christmas, as well as the many tornado warnings her family spent in the Land basement. "What a blessing our friendship has been to me!!" Knowles said. "Anne was the epitome of a Southern Lady – so giving and so kind."
A service celebrating Anne's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday October 18th at Grace Presbyterian Church (113 Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa). Rev. Cathy Hoop will officiate. Out of concern for everyone's safety, in-person attendance will be restricted to family and close friends.
However, we highly encourage attendance in one of two on-line formats: Grace Presbyterian Church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. These will both be easily accessible through the church's website the day of the service: www.gracetuscaloosa.org
.
A private graveside service took place at Pineland Memorial Cemetery in Centreville, AL., on October 6th. Rev. Hoop officiated with Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing. Jayson McFadden, Brian Turner, Jack Bransdorf and Rusty Suttle served as pallbearers.
The family requests any donations in honor of Anne be made to Caring Days of Tuscaloosa (caringdays.org
or at P.O. Box 3049, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403).