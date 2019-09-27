|
TUSCALOOSA - Annette Hudson Dickerson, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m., at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Kilgore-Green Funeral Home directing. Johnny Nix will officiate.
Annette was an administrator and owner of Cullman Nursing Home and Jasper Nursing Home from 1966-1977. Later, her love to travel led her to be the owner and operator of Madison Travel Agency and Jasper Travel Agency and she served as Chairman on Cullman County Board of Registrars. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Annette will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O.D. Dickerson, Jr.; and parents, James Erastus and Susie Claudine Hudson.
She is survived by her children, Onnie Davis Dickerson, III (Larry L. Mackall) and Ginger Dickerson Cockrell (Bobby H. Jr.); grandchildren, Bobby "Bo" Hill Cockrell III (Brynna T.) and Caroline Cockrell Ritchey (G. Scotch) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 27, 2019