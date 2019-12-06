|
|
NORTHPORT - Annette Montgomery, age 71, of Northport, Ala., passed away, December 4, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Montgomery and Bro. Terrell Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Evelyn Latham; stepmother, Bea Latham; son, Steve Montgomery; and brother, Bobby Latham.
Survivors include her husband, Bro. Jerry Montgomery.; daughter, Rachel Green (Steve); son, Scott Montgomery (Judi); sisters, Judy Cook (Wilith) and Virginia Jones (Bryson); brothers, Tony Latham (Ceavlon), Larry Latham (Donna) and Ricky Latham (Valerie); sister-in-law, Dean Latham, Delora Snider, Wretha Green (Mike); brother-in-law, Rocky Montgomery (Melba); grandchildren, Clint Montgomery, Haiden Montgomery, Caleb Montgomery (Anna), Macy Montgomery and Conner Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Annette Montgomery was a friend to everyone who crossed paths with her. She loved people with a love that truly imitated the love of Christ. Her devotion to her husband and to his calling was unquestionable. She worshipped God in song at all times and was a blessing to each congregation she was a part of. She made her family complete and she will be missed.
Pallbearers will be Jason Creamer, Robbie Sanford, Lane Sanford, Ryan Loew, Robert Smith, James South, James Smith and Roger Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and the Brownville Community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019