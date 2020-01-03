|
TUSCALOOSA - Annie Bell Means Prewitt, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Rickey McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 4 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020