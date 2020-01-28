|
TUSCALOOSA - Annie Blanch Payne, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 25, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with John Drawhorn and Kristofer Robert officiating and a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest R. Payne; daughter, Rhonda Payne McCaleb; son, Earnest Ray Payne Jr.; sister, Louise Pierce; brother, Troy Jones; grandchildren, Angie Baker and Chad McCaleb; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, Chad McCaleb, Eddie Pierce, Mickey Pierce, Kelly Pierce and Jody Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of West Alabama in the name of Blanch Payne.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020