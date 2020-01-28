Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Blanch Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Blanch Payne Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Annie Blanch Payne, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 25, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with John Drawhorn and Kristofer Robert officiating and a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest R. Payne; daughter, Rhonda Payne McCaleb; son, Earnest Ray Payne Jr.; sister, Louise Pierce; brother, Troy Jones; grandchildren, Angie Baker and Chad McCaleb; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, Chad McCaleb, Eddie Pierce, Mickey Pierce, Kelly Pierce and Jody Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of West Alabama in the name of Blanch Payne.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -