Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery
Aliceville, AL
Annie Kathryn Russell Richwine Obituary
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Annie Kathryn Russell Richwine, age 90, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away March 29, 2019. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Saturday May 18, 2019, at Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery in Aliceville, Ala. with Rev. Dr. Tom Kay, Jr. officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Audie ""Rusty"" Russell of Aliceville.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia McBride; two grandsons, Jackson McBride (Ashley) and Thomas McBride (Becca); two great-grandsons, Cayden and Trenton McBride; sister, Patricia Tate of Aliceville; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was born December 21, 1928 in Aliceville, Alabama to the late Annie Mae and Audie Russell. She went to Aliceville High School, MSCW and Livingston, achieving a Masters in education. She taught elementary school for 38 years.
Kathryn resided in Panama City, Florida then in Pensacola, Florida. She loved and cherished her family and friends. She will be remembered for her laughter and her smile, her funny stories, good nature and kindness. She was our loving "Granny"".
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019
