Annie Laura Johnston
Annie Laura Johnston, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, passed away October 11, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Heritage Chapel with Dr. Herb Thomas and Dr. D.J. Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home.
Annie Laura is preceded in death by parents Aubrey and Claudia Stone; husband William Edward (Ed) Johnston; Infant daughter Elizabeth Ann; son-in-law Danny Koster; two brothers, Daniel Stone and Robert Stone; two sisters, Beatrice Terrell and Myrtis Norman. She is survived by daughters Linda Newman (Jim Faulkner), Gloria Horsley (Don) and Shirley Koster; sister Clara Morris; 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Annie Laura loved to sew and literally thousands of people have been blessed by her giving spirit. Even while battling cancer over the last five years, she continued to sew hundreds of dresses for overseas mission trips, dozens of walker bags donated to Manderson Cancer Center and several hundred pencil bags and Covid-19 masks donated to her granddaughter's medical practice. The family she loved so much will cherish so many memories of her including her love for Circlewood Baptist Church, time spent in "Annie's Sweat Shop," the Christmas ornaments she made for them all and those terrific green beans made for our holidays together.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Koster, John Koster, Bradley Newman, Luke Smith, Brian Kern, and Ricky Allgood.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Circlewood Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be available on Facebook livestream at www.facebook.com/heritagechapeltuscaloosa
. Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com
.