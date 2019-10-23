Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Annie M. Owens, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 18, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 23, 2019
