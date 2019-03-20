|
RIVERDALE, GA. - Annie Pearl Cromwell, age 59, of Riverdale, Georgia, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Elder Norman Wilson will officiate. Military honors will follow with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Annie Pearl Cromwell will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Annie Pearl Cromwell will be held today, March 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019