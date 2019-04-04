|
BROOKWOOD - Annie Ruth Homan Anderson, 83, of Brookwood, Ala., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Ruth Anderson passed peacefully in the presence of family after living with cancer. A funeral service will be held for Annie Ruth Anderson on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Bro. Charlie Simmons and Bro. Tom Ward will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services, with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Ruth Anderson is survived by a son, Steven Eugene Anderson (Tina); grandchildren, Jason Anderson (Karen), Gil Johnson (Jessica), Lathan Johnson and Kayla Anderson Allred (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Ty Johnson, Bentlee Jones, Pressley Anderson, and Reagan Johnson, Peyton Allred, Austin Read and Violet Read; a sister, Betty Homan Sanders; and Layne Anderson (mother of Jason and Kayla).
Ruth was born on January 23rd of 1936 in Pickens County to William Jesse Homan "Big Daddy" and Mamie Bell Byars Homan "Big Mother". Ruth was one of fourteen children in a family who farmed cotton. She was a cheerleader growing up. In September of 1954, Ruth won the Bathing Beauty contest in Gordo, Alabama. Although Ruth and her family moved frequently during her childhood, she always attended the closest church. She was raised in a Christian home who praised the Lord and was willing to help people in need. In 1956, Ruth married Donald Anderson, a United States Army veteran from Brookwood Alabama (deceased September 14, 2002). Don and Ruth had one child, Steve Anderson. Ruth spent her life doing many jobs. She worked at Gulf State Paper, she became a beautician, and she owned a restaurant. She enjoyed a great many lifelong friends. Ruth carried on the generous spirit of her family throughout her lifetime by being an active member of her community and of Brookwood Methodist Church. Ruth could be found on any given Sunday singing her heart out to traditional hymns during church services. For many years, she cooked Sunday dinner for her entire family and welcomed their friends into her home as well. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren know her as "Granny". Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her family with her whole heart; or as she would say it, "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". Her stories and songs and sayings will live on through her loving family.
Pallbearers will be Brad Avery, George Johnson, Gil Johnson, Jason Anderson, Aaron Allred and Lathan Johnson.
The family would like to thank Alacare and its employees for the hospice care provided to Mrs. Anderson. The love and attention given by their organization is greatly appreciated.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 4, 2019