COKER - Anthony Drew Kelly, age 55, of Coker, Ala., passed away October 7, 2019 at home after a brief illness. Services will be at Buhl Church of God on Sunday, October 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Kelly officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pate Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dothion "Doyle"; and brother, Kenneth.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan; mother, Judy; special friend, Mindy Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019