|
|
COTTONDALE - Anthony Jemison, age 65, of Cottondale, Ala., passed on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Jemison will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12 noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sawyerville. Rev. Frank Lyles will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Jemison Family Cemetery, Sawyerville with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Anthony Jemison will be held on today, June 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019