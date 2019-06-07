Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Sawyerville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Sawyerville, AL
View Map
Anthony Jemison Obituary
COTTONDALE - Anthony Jemison, age 65, of Cottondale, Ala., passed on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Jemison will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12 noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sawyerville. Rev. Frank Lyles will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Jemison Family Cemetery, Sawyerville with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Anthony Jemison will be held on today, June 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019
