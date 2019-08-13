Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Woods-Killings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Woods-Killings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony M. Woods-Killings Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Anthony M. Woods-Killings, age 24, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Woods- Killings will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Schmitt Moore, Pastor. Rev. Roy Ferguson will officiate. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Anthony M. Woods-Killings will be held on today, August 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now