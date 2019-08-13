|
TUSCALOOSA - Anthony M. Woods-Killings, age 24, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Woods- Killings will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Schmitt Moore, Pastor. Rev. Roy Ferguson will officiate. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Anthony M. Woods-Killings will be held on today, August 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019