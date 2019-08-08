|
GORDO - Rev. Anthony Pierce "Tony" Burns, age 72, of Gordo, Ala., died August 7, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Damon Rose and Rev. Michael Snider officiating. Burial will follow in Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 - 8 pm at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Gail Eason and Sharon Snider.
Survivors include his wife, Vetres Burns of Gordo, two daughters, Denise Junkin (Rodney) and Lisa Burns Smith (Steve), all of Gordo; son, Jason Burns (Amanda) of Gordo; sister, Jeri Burns of Hueytown; and six grandchildren, Haleigh Junkin, Jacob Burns, Anthony Burns, Trey Burns, Lily Smith and Callie Burns.
Tony was born April 5, 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Henry Pierce Burns and Marie Jewel Lambert Burns. He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy in Gordo, Ala., a retired minister and former teacher at Gordo High School. Tony was also a licensed funeral director/embalmer for Skelton Funeral Home and a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Denard, Paul Whitley, James Clayton, Gary Eason, David Eason and Duane Eason.
Honorary pallbearers are close friends, relatives and his former church members.
The family suggests memorials to the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family is wearing the color purple in Tony's memory to support "Alzheimer's Awareness".
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019