|
|
HOLT – Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the passing of Mr. Antonio Lenard Donald, age 58, also known as Tony. Tony is a 1979 Holt High School Ironman graduate. He is the brother of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home office manager.
In addition to Mrs. Madison, Tony leaves special memories to a loving, caring and devoted Aunt Lessie Mae Mills Polk, as well as, aunts Vivian Mills and Alberta Mills; sisters, Carolyn A. D. Rankins (Ricky), Felicia Elaine, Kembely, Jackie; and brother, James "JT"; favorite niece/daughter, Simone and family Jordyn, Braylen and Cayden; cherished nieces and nephews and their families; Rev. Marcus Donald and wife Pam; great-nephew, MJ; niece, Dr. Stephanie N. Madison-Bryant (Eric) and great-nephews, Charleston and Madden; great-niece, Madison; nephew, Johnathan Polk; nephew, Brian E. Donald and wife Kristian and great-nephews Braxton and Keegan; nephew, Christopher Donald (Robin); great-niece, Jada; niece, Dominique Madison; niece, Alicia Donald and great-niece Jace Diori; nephew, Jeremycordell D.R. Madison and wife Briana; and great-nephews, Prenston "PMO" and JilRoy; and extended siblings, Renee and Marshall B. Donald. Other relatives include families from Georgia, California, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, New York and Washington D.C.
Tony was born to Marshall Lee Donald and Lillie Mae Mills Donald on August 6, 1961. After a gradual decline of health, it was well with Tony's soul when he passed peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 4:09 p.m. surrounded and supported by his loving family.
Community viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, 2615 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
A celebration of Mr. Donald's life will follow viewing at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, 2615 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Rev. Marcus Donald, nephew, will officiate. Celebration of Life slated for July 4th, more information to follow at a later date. Earthly sacred place of rest: Cedar Oak Memorial Park, 1401 Mimosa Park Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DCH Cancer Center.
The Family acknowledges all condolences extended at this time. Special thanks and love to Aunt Lessie Mae, Vernice Perryman, Encompass Hospice, Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, nieces, Dr. Stephanie M-B, Alecia Donald, Dominique, Briana; brother, James "JT" and sisters, cousins, Dr. Rhonda Snow, Eddie Mae Robuck, Carla Dunn, Kerri Dunn, Michael Mills, Tenille and Robert, Rico and nephews, Rev. Marcus Donald and Mortician Jeremycordell Madison, for a job well done.
Services Licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., under the direction of Mr. Danny Steele, Licensed Funeral Director-#04395
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 29, 2020