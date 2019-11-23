Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481

April Delia Clements Meinhardt

April Delia Clements Meinhardt Obituary
PELL CITY - April Delia Clements Meinhardt, age 60, of Pell City, Ala., died November 21, 2019 at Diversicare of Pell City. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Smith and Marie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be after the service in the chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Percy L. Clements, Sr. and uncle, Gary B. Perrigin.
Survivors include her son, Alfred Howard Watson; mother, Barbara Faye Perrigin; sister, Mary R. McCoy (John); brother, Percy L. Clements, Jr.; nieces, Marie Smith (Brandon) and Jodi Clements (Alex Williams) and nephews, Wesley Lee Patterson (Andi) and Nathan Marshall Patterson (Karla).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 23, 2019
