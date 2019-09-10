|
TUSCALOOSA - Araminta Reeder Hussey, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed peacefully on September 2, 2019 after complication from a stroke.
She is survived by her sister, Minnie Lee Barker; children, Geoffrey, Patrick and Sarah; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Friends are welcomed at the Celebration of Life scheduled Sunday, September 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, and committal at Roxana, (Ala.) Cemetery September 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Full obituary online.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019