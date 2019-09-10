Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke United Methodist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Committal
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Roxana, (Ala.) Cemetery
Araminta Reeder Hussey

Araminta Reeder Hussey Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Araminta Reeder Hussey, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed peacefully on September 2, 2019 after complication from a stroke.
She is survived by her sister, Minnie Lee Barker; children, Geoffrey, Patrick and Sarah; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Friends are welcomed at the Celebration of Life scheduled Sunday, September 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, and committal at Roxana, (Ala.) Cemetery September 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Full obituary online.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019
