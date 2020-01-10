|
MOUNDVILLE - Archie Lee James, Sr., age 87, of Moundville, Ala., passed away January 3, 2020 at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Jefferson Chapel CME Church with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 10, 2020