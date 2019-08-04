|
|
NORTHPORT - Armour A. Freeman, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Five Points Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Jameson, Bro. Ralph Stanley and Bro. Mike Skipper officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Freeman; seven brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Freeman Tillery of Northport, Ala.;
Sisters, Glady Wilson of Northport, Ala. and Marjorie Payne of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Parker Bailey of Gordo, Ala., Tanner Bailey of Gordo, Ala. and Mary Kathryn Nichols of Bryant, Ala.
Armour was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he was employed at Gulf States Paper and the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education. He served as a deacon for over 50 years at Five Points Baptist Church. He also taught the teen boys Sunday School class for many years. Serving God and others was his life. He loved his family and friends. Daddy lived out his faith every day through his selfless acts of love and kindness.
Pallbearers will be Randy Freeman, Bobby Lancaster, David Tillery, Parker Bailey, Tanner Bailey and Ken Nichols.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors of Hwy. 171, Bro. Jerry Robinson, Earl Mitchell, Jim Crowe, Larry Tucker, Buddy Andowe, Olan Thompson and Leon Kemp.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 4, 2019