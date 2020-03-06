|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Arnelle Wallace James, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Gregory Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. The body will lie in state from 12 – 1 p.m. prior to service. Community viewing will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rev. Dr. E.J. James, Jr.; parents, Chester and Essie Wallace; sisters, Charlotte Wallace, Lessie Johnson, and twin sister, Maezelle Anthony; brothers, Arthur Lee Wallace, Eddie Lee Wallace and Albert Wallace; and grandson, Derrick James.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda James Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Brenda J. Giles (Randy) of Atlanta, Ga., and Glenda Karasoulis James of Trinity, Fla.; sons, Bobby Ray James, Sr. (Artha Mae) of Northport, Ala., and Ralph Ellis James (Sandra) of Woodbridge, Va.; sister, Marie Parker of Richmond, Calif., and Corine Lofton of Freemont, Calif.; eleven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020