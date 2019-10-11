Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Arnold Archie Hembree


1937 - 2019
Arnold Archie Hembree Obituary
COKER - Arnold Archie Hembree, age 82, of Coker, Ala., passed away October 8, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coker Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019
