COKER - Arnold Archie Hembree, age 82, of Coker, Ala., passed away October 8, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coker Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019