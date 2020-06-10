Arnold Rayford Blanton Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Arnold Rayford Blanton, Sr., age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 12, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cottondale United Methodist Church Rev. Charles Herron and Rev. Jeremiah Wilson officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Blanton; parents, Oscar and Irene Blanton; brother, Edgar Blanton; sisters, Nadine Brown, Lureda "Reda" Crowe, Galera Morgan and Hilda Davis.
Survivors include his sons, Arnold "Chip" Blanton, Jr. (Corrine), Ron "Ronnie" Blanton (Rosemyra), and Barry Blanton (Melisa); sister, Linette Davis; grandchildren, Chad, Julie, Blair, Ashley, Kaley, Cruz, Braden and Brody; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of West Alabama.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Cottondale United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved