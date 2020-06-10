TUSCALOOSA - Arnold Rayford Blanton, Sr., age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 12, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cottondale United Methodist Church Rev. Charles Herron and Rev. Jeremiah Wilson officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Blanton; parents, Oscar and Irene Blanton; brother, Edgar Blanton; sisters, Nadine Brown, Lureda "Reda" Crowe, Galera Morgan and Hilda Davis.

Survivors include his sons, Arnold "Chip" Blanton, Jr. (Corrine), Ron "Ronnie" Blanton (Rosemyra), and Barry Blanton (Melisa); sister, Linette Davis; grandchildren, Chad, Julie, Blair, Ashley, Kaley, Cruz, Braden and Brody; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of West Alabama.







