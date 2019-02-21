|
RALPH - Arthur James Jones, age 85, of Ralph, Ala., passed away February 12, 2019 at his home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mt. Carmel C.M.E. Church in Ralph, Ala. with Rev. W.D. Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Jones; and seven siblings.
Survivors include his daughters, Doris Gandy (Willie), Debbie Parham (Marvin), both of Fort Worth, Texas and MSGT Retired Janice Jones of Bossier City, La.; sisters, Essie Colvin of Ralph, Ala. and Mildred Boyd of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Toriano Gee (Araceli), Marcellus Parham and Rondell Parham, all of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandchildren, Olivia Parham, Alexis and Alex Chavez, also of Fort Worth, Texas; and loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Arthur Jones worked as a self-employed mechanic in Tuscaloosa for 50+ years. He served as Chairman of the Steward Board, trustee board member, class leader, and male chorus member at Mt. Carmel C.M.E. Church. Mr. Jones was a Mason, Masonic Lodge 177A. He also served honorably in the United States Army.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2019