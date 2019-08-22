Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Arthur Lee "Boochie" Church

Arthur Lee "Boochie" Church Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Arthur Lee "Boochie" Church, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 16, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. H.P. Thomas, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mable Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2019
