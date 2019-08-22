|
TUSCALOOSA - Arthur Lee "Boochie" Church, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 16, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. H.P. Thomas, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mable Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2019