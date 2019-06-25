|
|
GALLION - Arthur Levard Dixon, age 85, of Gallion, ALA., died June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born April 17, 1934 in Sweet Water, Ala. to Leo Leslie and Willie Flora Dixon. He was the former owner of Dixon Furniture Store and a member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Dixon (Carol) of Camden, Ala.; three daughters, Lisa Dixon Skelton (Bobby) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Dee Ann Dixon Roark (Glenn) of Demopolis, Ala., and Jill Dixon Tutt (Webb) of Demopolis, Ala.; sister, Edwena Dixon Barnes of Linden, Ala.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time with Paul Whitcomb and Dr. David Stidham officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallion, Ala.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: the Shirley Dixon Breast Cancer Foundation, 1307 Maria Avenue, Demopolis, AL 36732 or at Robertson Banking Company.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 25, 2019