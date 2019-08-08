Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bailey Tabernacle C.M.E. Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bailey Tabernacle C.M.E. Church
Asaleen Smith Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Asaleen Smith, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 4, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bailey Tabernacle C.M.E. Church with Rev. Anderson Graves, III, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Smith, Sr.; mother, Lizzie Mae Williams; brother, Willie Smith, Jr. (Tony Smythe); and sister, Pinkye Lee Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Devoralyn Smith McGhee of Hoover, Ala.; son, Eldred Lewis of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brothers, Oscar Evans, Sr. and Peter Williams, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and grandchildren, Patrick Monroe of McCalla, Ala., Kayla Moore of DeRidder, La., Darius Wilson of Holt, Ala. and LaToya Lewis of Lake Charles, La.
Ms. Asaleen Smith was born in Sawyerville, Alabama, on June 30, 1941. On August 4, 2019, Asaleen went to rest in the "Bosom of Abraham."
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 8, 2019
