Aubrey Cunningham
TUSCALOOSA - Aubrey Cunningham, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Albert Lyles officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.W. and Emma Duffy Cunningham; sisters, Patricia House and Cynthia Hinton; brother, J.W. Cunningham; and daughter, Lisa Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife, Miriam Cunningham; daughter, Amy Crawford (Jeff); sons, Jeff Cunningham and Mark Cunningham (Michelle); grandchildren, Garrett Cunningham, Casey Sexton, Emma Sexton, Logan Cunningham and Emily Cunningham; and great-grandsons, Brantley and A.J.
He retired from Buffalo Rock after 38 years and Coca-Cola after 5 years. He served in the National Guard for 13 years and was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and anything outdoors.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Collins, Eddie Clements, Danny Duffy, Tim Duffy, Josh Trimble and Dylan Bryant.
Honorary pallbearers are Tony McGee and members of the Yellow Creek community.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
01:00 PM
Yellow Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
