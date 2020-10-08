1/
Aubrey Donald Wheat
1938 - 2020
Coker - Aubrey Donald Wheat, age 82, of Coker, AL, passed away October 6, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be 10:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Hall officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Clarine Elmore Wheat; daughter Stephanie Young (Jamison); son, Stanley Wheat (April); four grandchildren, Zack and Justin Wheat, Jarek and Brody Young; brothers, M. L. and Joe Wheat and honorary daughter, Laura Cassity.
Aubrey was born September 7, 1938 to the late Nelson Wheat and Mamie Carpenter Wheat. He was a retired Alabama State Trooper and a veteran of the U. S. Army.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Buhl Baptist Church, 11964 Buhl School Rd., Buhl, AL 35446 or Amedisys Hospice, 1300 McFarland Blvd. NE Suite 340, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
OCT
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
