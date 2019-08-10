|
|
NORTHPORT - Aubrey E, Davis, Sr., of Northport, Ala., passed away August 7, 2019 at home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church with Alan Roggli officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Emily Hayes Davis; and parents, Aubrey and Lydia Davis.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Emily Davis Tinney (Steve) of Franklin, Tenn. and Jo Anne Davis Miller of Northport; son, Aubrey E. Davis, Jr. of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister, Jenny Davis Roberts (Tommy) of Liburn, Ga.; grandchildren, Tyler Tinney, Davis Miller, Emily Anne Tinney and Maddie Miller.
Special thanks to family, friends and caregivers.
Honorary pallbearers are Doctors John Warren, Jeanne Lipscomb, Curtis Tucker and office staff, as well as Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrolls Creek Baptist Children's Ministry or Amedisys Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2019