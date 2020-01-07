|
|
NORTHPORT - Audrey "Bert" Mills, age 97, of Northport, Alabama, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Pearl Turner; husband, Uyless "Dude" Mills; son, Hershel; daughter, Linda; and Tim and Mark Simpson; and a sister and brothers.
Bert is survived by her daughter, Cathy Lewis (Terry); Janet Mills; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; also her angels, Debbie Jo, Patsy, Shirley, Yvette, and the loving staff of Hospice of West Alabama and Forest Manor.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Northport.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of West Alabama and Canine Compassion.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020