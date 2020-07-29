NORTHPORT - Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the passing of staff member, Mrs. Audrey Bernice Dawson Lavender, age 65, on July 22, 2020. Audrey, affectionately called by, known by and loved by Lady D-Ms. D and "Love" will surely be missed by each life she touched. She retired from DCH Regional Medical Center after 41 years of service. She was a member of the Victoria Cancer Group. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. To know her was to love her.

Community viewing: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, and on Thursday at the church 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Church services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Baptist Church with her cousin, Rev. Edmond Bell, officiating and with a Message of Hope.

Committal and burial services will follow in Shiloh Hill Cemetery in Livingston, Alabama under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Randall Dawson, Jr. and Armelia H. Dawson; sister, Sylvia C. "Sip" Dawson.

She is survived by her husband, Ulysses G. Lavender, brother, Robert Dawson; niece, Tonya R. Dawson; two nephews: Marcus Dawson and Cordale Dawson; other relatives and a number of friends.







