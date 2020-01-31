|
CLINTON, MISS. - Audrie Louise Walters Lewis, age 99, passed away January 28, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, Miss. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, Miss. with Rev. Scott Cappleman officiating. Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, one hour before the service.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Amroe and Elsie Trest Walters; five sisters: Willie Matthews, Mary Grace Sparkman, Ollie Ruth Walters, Mildred Sherman and Doris May; and three brothers: Milton, Clyde and Harding Walters.
Survivors are her son, Rufus Lewis (Lois) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and three grandchildren: Elizabeth Gruber (Matthew) of Florence, Ala., Emily Patton (Joey) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Robert Lewis, Fremont, Nebr. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, many of whom were very close to her and supported her greatly in her later years.
Mrs. Lewis was born in the Ringgold Community of Scott County and had been a resident of Jackson her entire adult life. The last 15 years she had resided at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, Miss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 431 North State St., Jackson, MS.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020