Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Duncanville , AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avice Pickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avice Veneda Pickle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Avice Veneda Pickle Obituary
BESSEMER – Avice Veneda Pickle, age 91, of Bessemer, Ala., died May 26, 2019. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church in Duncanville with Steve Smith officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Sullivan and Hattie Leach Cutts; husband, Robert L. Pickle; brothers, Alvie Eugene Sullivan and Jerome F. Cutts; and nephew, Alvin Eugene Sullivan.
Survivors include her nephew, Robert Douglas Sullivan; cousin, Melba Hill; and special friends, Betty S. Cutts, Jack and Debbie Harbison, David Scott and Jane Rosser.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now