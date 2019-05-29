|
|
BESSEMER – Avice Veneda Pickle, age 91, of Bessemer, Ala., died May 26, 2019. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church in Duncanville with Steve Smith officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Sullivan and Hattie Leach Cutts; husband, Robert L. Pickle; brothers, Alvie Eugene Sullivan and Jerome F. Cutts; and nephew, Alvin Eugene Sullivan.
Survivors include her nephew, Robert Douglas Sullivan; cousin, Melba Hill; and special friends, Betty S. Cutts, Jack and Debbie Harbison, David Scott and Jane Rosser.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2019