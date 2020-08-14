1/
Barbara A. Pocta
NORTHPORT - Barbara A. Pocta, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away on August 10, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Memory Chapel Funeral Home with interment immediately following from Memory Hill Gardens. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Provider is handling complete arrangements.
Ms. Pocta was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Pocta.
She is survived by her daughters: Susan Myers of Anaheim, Calif. and Barbara Pocta Thomas of Parkville, Md.; sons: Jack Lillycrop and Robert Lillycrop, both of Anaheim, Calif.; a brother, Robert Wayt of Anchorage, Alaska; and six grandchildren.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
16
Interment
Memory Hill Gardens
