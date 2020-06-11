NORTHPORT - Barbara Ann Walters Chatham, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Strickland officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Roy Chatham; son, James D. Chatham; and grandchildren, Joseph W. Chatham, James S. Chatham and Rebekah A. Chatham.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother and Granna who loved caring for family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. She attended Northport Church of God and was a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star #906.







