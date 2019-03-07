Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
Barbara Connell Davis Obituary
NORTHPORT - Barbara Connell Davis, age 76, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Dunivant officiating. A visitation will follow after the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillie Connell and her brother, Ron Connell.
She is survived by her husband, Alan C. Davis; daughter, Lynn D. Larose; sons, Robert Reynolds and Kurt Reynolds; brothers, James Connell and John Connell; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She graduated with a BS in Biology from the University of North Alabama and a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She was a certified public accountant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring Days Adult Day Care in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2019
