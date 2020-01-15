Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Barbara Dean Drake Obituary
GREENSBORO - Barbara Dean Drake, age 73, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away January 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Tom Strickland officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy M. and Mavourneen Dean; brothers, Wayne and Gary Dean; and grandson, Hayden Drake.
Survivors include her former spouse, Billy Drake; sons, Joe Drake (Beverly) and Roy Drake; grandchildren, Trent Drake (Jayci), Dylan Drake (Krista) and Tiffanie Drake; and great-grandson, Dean Trenton Drake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of Praise, Greensboro, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 15, 2020
