|
|
GREENSBORO - Barbara Dean Drake, age 73, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away January 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Tom Strickland officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy M. and Mavourneen Dean; brothers, Wayne and Gary Dean; and grandson, Hayden Drake.
Survivors include her former spouse, Billy Drake; sons, Joe Drake (Beverly) and Roy Drake; grandchildren, Trent Drake (Jayci), Dylan Drake (Krista) and Tiffanie Drake; and great-grandson, Dean Trenton Drake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of Praise, Greensboro, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 15, 2020